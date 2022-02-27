MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Lowered to $1,750.00 at Susquehanna

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MELI. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,816.36.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,111.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,425.53. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.63 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $858.99 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,967,000 after buying an additional 24,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,568,000 after buying an additional 45,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 113,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,429,000 after buying an additional 21,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

