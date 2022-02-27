Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,548,875 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 50,679 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.6% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Meta Platforms worth $3,919,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $45,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $66,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,837. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $210.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $572.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.22 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

