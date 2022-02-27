Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Receives C$57.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.18.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total transaction of C$152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

Shares of TSE MX opened at C$63.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.99. The firm has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 8.07. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$37.85 and a 1 year high of C$65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Methanex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

