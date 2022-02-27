MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Lessened by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after buying an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MetLife by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,754,000 after purchasing an additional 187,448 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MetLife by 5.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,410,000 after purchasing an additional 444,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MetLife by 2.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,359,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,590,000 after purchasing an additional 176,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.56. 4,807,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756,008. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average is $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

