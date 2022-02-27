Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in LGI Homes by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LGI Homes by 18.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $125.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.86. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.35. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

