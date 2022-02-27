Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New $841,000 Investment in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

VSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victoria’s Secret from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

VSCO stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.90. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

