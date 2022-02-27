Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 89.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 351,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. Argus downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

