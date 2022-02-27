Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,002 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,628 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,800 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 515.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,713 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 55,877 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 25.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,992 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 43.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,047 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDD opened at $17.44 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60.

DDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,326 shares of company stock worth $403,432 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

