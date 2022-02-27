Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,141 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at $60,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Ashland Global by 184.2% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ashland Global by 16.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $94.21 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Ashland Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.