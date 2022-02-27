Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,400 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Veracyte by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Veracyte by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 713,726 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 166.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 154,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in Veracyte by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 256,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $26.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.79. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $64.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53.

Several brokerages have commented on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

