Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%.

MSEX stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.31. The stock had a trading volume of 69,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.47. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $67.42 and a 52 week high of $121.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 54.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

