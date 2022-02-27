Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%.
MSEX stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.31. The stock had a trading volume of 69,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.47. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $67.42 and a 52 week high of $121.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 54.46%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
Middlesex Water Company Profile (Get Rating)
Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.
