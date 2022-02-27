Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.57

Shares of Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.57 and traded as low as C$0.51. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 9,000 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$39.35 million and a PE ratio of -37.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Midland Exploration (CVE:MD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.03 million during the quarter.

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, platinum group elements, and base metals, as well as REE mine discoveries. Midland Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

