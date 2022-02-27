Millennium Management LLC Acquires 130,771 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,771 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $11,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $5,354,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $301,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $38,220,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 19.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE opened at $52.86 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $53.54. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.52.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 113.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins raised their price target on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

