Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,292 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of CNO Financial Group worth $11,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 573,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,496,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth $71,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 32,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

NYSE CNO opened at $24.75 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.27.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About CNO Financial Group (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.