Millennium Management LLC Has $12.78 Million Position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 278,356 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.21% of Aemetis worth $12,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 818.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 400,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 357,312 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

