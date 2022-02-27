Millennium Management LLC Sells 345,000 Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV were worth $12,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. 97.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DNAD opened at $9.68 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

