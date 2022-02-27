Mizuho Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $60.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.57.

EBAY stock opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.73. eBay has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 3.56%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

