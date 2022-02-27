MKM Partners Raises Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $56.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Matador Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 4.09.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,085. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $74,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $271,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,436,128 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,714,000 after purchasing an additional 81,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.