MML Investors Services LLC Buys 352 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,710,000 after buying an additional 308,579 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 934,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,049,000 after buying an additional 251,265 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,566,000 after buying an additional 201,367 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 409,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,643,000 after buying an additional 128,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,279,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,088,000 after buying an additional 98,045 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

NYSE GWRE opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.70. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -75.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $269,570.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

