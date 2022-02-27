MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,103,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 83,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,823,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

WAL stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $84.71 and a one year high of $124.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.64 and a 200-day moving average of $107.08.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.15%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

