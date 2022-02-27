MML Investors Services LLC Makes New Investment in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBAB. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,637,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 52,591 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 18.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 27,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 89.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 19,955 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

NYSE:GBAB opened at $20.67 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.