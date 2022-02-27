Moffett Nathanson Lowers Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $200.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $250.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SQ. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.
SQ opened at $119.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 111.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.38.
In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Square by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Square (Get Rating)
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
