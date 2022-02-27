Moffett Nathanson Lowers Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $200.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $250.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SQ. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

SQ opened at $119.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 111.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Square by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

