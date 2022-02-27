MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $10.75 on Friday. MoneyGram International has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $985.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,138,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 440,562 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MoneyGram International by 246.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MoneyGram International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,403,000 after purchasing an additional 190,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MoneyGram International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,822,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 83,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MoneyGram International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

