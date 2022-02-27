Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 172,739 Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 172,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 10.47% of Cambria Trinity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF by 6,815.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Trinity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TRTY opened at $27.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.54. Cambria Trinity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $28.74.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Trinity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Trinity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.