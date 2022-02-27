Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,531,000 after purchasing an additional 362,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Schlumberger by 31.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,130,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,097,000 after purchasing an additional 614,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $39.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $42.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,597 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

