Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 3.44% of Key Tronic worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 42.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 53,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Key Tronic Co. has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Key Tronic in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Key Tronic Profile (Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.