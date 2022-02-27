Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 14,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $61.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

