Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $2.35 Million Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 59.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,051,000 after purchasing an additional 626,806 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 7,208.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after acquiring an additional 281,716 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 52.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,139,000 after acquiring an additional 148,589 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $16,227,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $137.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.49 and a 12 month high of $146.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.51.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

