Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 4,025 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Fiserv by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,303,000 after buying an additional 233,810 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after buying an additional 1,624,876 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after buying an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,988,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,732,000 after buying an additional 100,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $98.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.74.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,195,524. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

