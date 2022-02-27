Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 905 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $135.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

