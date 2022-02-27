Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $2.51 Million Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,026 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 32.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNDM opened at $3.49 on Friday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 1,187.76%. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

