Morgan Stanley Acquires 25,953 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 976,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.08% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $34,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RWX. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX opened at $33.71 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $38.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $35.87.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

