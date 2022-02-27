Morgan Stanley Cuts Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $64.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASAN. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.61. Asana has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.07.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $1,779,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $511,613,282 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $7,677,921. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Asana by 1,709.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,594,000 after acquiring an additional 663,937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

