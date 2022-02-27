Morgan Stanley Lowers Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $56.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 167.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FTCH. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $67.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.90.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.29. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 215.33% and a net margin of 64.79%. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Farfetch by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Farfetch by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 5.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

