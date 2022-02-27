Morgan Stanley Lowers Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target to GBX 6,000

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 7,300 ($99.28) to GBX 6,000 ($81.60) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($133.28) to GBX 6,100 ($82.96) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($100.64) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,738.57.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,493,000 after acquiring an additional 702,485 shares during the period. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 2,567,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 400,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 980,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 105,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

