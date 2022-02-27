Morgan Stanley Lowers Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target to GBX 6,000

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 7,300 ($99.28) to GBX 6,000 ($81.60) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($133.28) to GBX 6,100 ($82.96) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($100.64) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,738.57.
Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com (Get Rating)
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
