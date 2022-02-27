Morgan Stanley Lowers Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $378.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $383.00 to $378.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s current price.

TFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.64.

Shares of TFX opened at $343.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.37 and a 200 day moving average of $346.18. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,125,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,014,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,044,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

