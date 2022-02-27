Morgan Stanley Trims DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price to $121.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $241.61.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $115.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.67 and its 200-day moving average is $213.22.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $464,854,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,606,000 after acquiring an additional 799,464 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

