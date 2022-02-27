MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,312 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.24% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.81%.

MSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

