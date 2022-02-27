MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

MVB Financial has raised its dividend payment by 363.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. MVB Financial has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ MVBF opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $480.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.91. MVB Financial has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 15.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MVB Financial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVBF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 113.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MVB Financial (Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.