NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,237 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NanoString Technologies worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,341,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 334,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 260,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 155,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 106.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 10.03. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $81.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.73.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

