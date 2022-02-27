National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDIV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,095,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after buying an additional 48,430 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 444,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,309,000 after buying an additional 42,411 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,480,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,310,000.

Shares of RDIV opened at $42.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.00. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $43.73.

