National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stem were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $1,132,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at about $25,695,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STEM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Stem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,113,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 22,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $473,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,575 shares of company stock worth $3,212,158 over the last three months.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

