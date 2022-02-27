National Asset Management Inc. Has $390,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,014,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,077,000 after buying an additional 1,966,944 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 51.8% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,695,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,507,000 after purchasing an additional 920,334 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 206.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,323,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,872,000 after purchasing an additional 892,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 7,839.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 894,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 883,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.01%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

