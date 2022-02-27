National Asset Management Inc. Has $449,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

