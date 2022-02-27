National Asset Management Inc. Takes $465,000 Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,362,000 after buying an additional 435,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Repligen by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,698,000 after acquiring an additional 121,266 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 1,982.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,690 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,063,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,294,000 after acquiring an additional 217,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,736,000 after acquiring an additional 291,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $192.10 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Repligen’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.63.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

