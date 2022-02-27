National Bank Financial Weighs in on Yamana Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Yamana Gold in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.67.

TSE YRI opened at C$6.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.32. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$4.78 and a one year high of C$6.74.

In other news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,092,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,920,824.64. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 13,246 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total value of C$74,707.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$730,143.12. Insiders have sold a total of 204,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,301 over the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

