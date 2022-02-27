National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $78.84

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.84 and traded as high as $80.77. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $80.73, with a volume of 6,945 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.22.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.56%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.6824 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

