National Grid’s (NG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded National Grid to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,040 ($14.14) to GBX 1,100 ($14.96) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,051.30 ($14.30).

LON NG opened at GBX 1,100.60 ($14.97) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,077.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 997.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30. The company has a market cap of £40.12 billion and a PE ratio of 25.96. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,105.69 ($15.04).

In other news, insider Ian Livingston acquired 1,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,067 ($14.51) per share, for a total transaction of £19,611.46 ($26,671.37). Insiders purchased 1,881 shares of company stock worth $2,006,426 in the last 90 days.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

