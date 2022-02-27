National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,149 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.79% of National Health Investors worth $19,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

NHI stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

