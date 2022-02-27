National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,274,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,683,000 after purchasing an additional 77,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,382,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,994,000 after buying an additional 282,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in National Instruments by 38.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after buying an additional 780,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 19.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,142,000 after buying an additional 447,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,697,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $40.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In other news, Director Michael E. Mcgrath bought 2,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,171 shares of company stock worth $249,555 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

